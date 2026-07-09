The unexpected stars of the NATO summit — Ankara cats

During the NATO summit, the spotlight was not only on political meetings and international negotiations but also on the famous Ankara cats living in the Presidential Complex.

Local and foreign journalists visiting the International Media Center, established on the grounds of the Presidential Nation's Library in Ankara, were warmly welcomed by the library's permanent "hosts" — a mother cat named Lokum and her kitten, Ak Kiz.

These snow-white Turkish Angora cats quickly captured the attention of summit participants and media representatives. Many journalists took photos with them and shared videos on social media. As a result, the cats became some of the most adorable and talked-about "guests" of the summit.

It is reported that Turkish Angora cats have been specially cared for at the Presidential Nation's Library for many years and are considered one of the complex's unique symbols. Their popularity among journalists during the summit added a warm and sincere atmosphere to the event.