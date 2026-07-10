Robot wedding held in Moscow, everyone is talking about it

A symbolic wedding ceremony between humanoid robots has taken place for the first time in Moscow. The unusual event was organized on July 9 at the Pushkin Library and attracted the attention of technology enthusiasts and the general public.

The "groom," Robert, who performs the duties of an office worker and blogger, and the "bride," a ballerina robot named Matilda, participated in the ceremony. They were previously introduced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF–2026).

The ceremony host, Maria Pantyukhina, announced the event as the first wedding ceremony involving humanoid robots. She noted that beyond modern technology, Robert and Matilda are united by shared values such as development, learning, and a commitment to cooperation.

During the ceremony, the robots exchanged symbolic vows of loyalty. Robert stated that he would be a reliable companion for Matilda under any "algorithmic" conditions, while Matilda promised to inspire him toward new ideas and discoveries.

Following this, a robot dog named Dogmatic, introduced as their "pet," brought out the wedding rings, which the "bride and groom" exchanged. At the end of the ceremony, the host declared that the systems had successfully synchronized and, based on the consent of both parties, officially pronounced Robert and Matilda as "robot spouses."

According to representatives of the IT-Imperial company, which implemented the project, such events serve to introduce the public to the capabilities of humanoid robotics and demonstrate how robots can assist humans in various fields in the future.

They believe that in an era of expanding automation, humans will be able to dedicate more time to creativity, culture, and new ideas. Robotics is highlighted as playing an important role in this journey.