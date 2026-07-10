1.5-year-old boy declared dead found alive in the morgue

·1·World
1.5-year-old boy declared dead found alive in the morgue

An extraordinary incident involving a 1.5-year-old boy has occurred in the USA. The child, who had been declared dead by doctors, was found to still be breathing in the morgue several hours later.

According to reports, on February 8, family members found the boy face down in a swimming pool in the backyard of their home in the city of Gilbert. Police and emergency responders were immediately called to the scene.

Rescuers provided first aid to the child and took him to the hospital. However, about an hour later at the hospital, he was declared dead. Despite this, some police officers who were at the scene stated that the child still showed signs of life.

Nearly five hours later, when a medical examiner arrived at the morgue, they noticed that the child was still breathing. He was then immediately transported by helicopter to another medical facility.

As a result of the doctors' efforts, the child recovered and was discharged home after completing his treatment.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the smell of marijuana was present inside the house at the time of the incident. However, the prosecutor's office has not yet filed formal charges against the boy's parents. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ali Khamenei Buried in Private Ceremony: The Mysterious New Leader and Iran on the Brink of WarAli Khamenei Buried in Private Ceremony: The Mysterious New Leader and Iran on the Brink of WarToday, 10:46“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and work“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and workToday, 10:28South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?Today, 10:06Robot wedding held in Moscow, everyone is talking about itRobot wedding held in Moscow, everyone is talking about itToday, 09:50A fascinating process that amazed scientists: the worm that can regenerate itself even when cut into piecesA fascinating process that amazed scientists: the worm that can regenerate itself even when cut into piecesToday, 09:21In the Philippines, a banana variety is being used to create amazing fabric for bags and backpacksIn the Philippines, a banana variety is being used to create amazing fabric for bags and backpacksToday, 09:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time