1.5-year-old boy declared dead found alive in the morgue

An extraordinary incident involving a 1.5-year-old boy has occurred in the USA. The child, who had been declared dead by doctors, was found to still be breathing in the morgue several hours later.

According to reports, on February 8, family members found the boy face down in a swimming pool in the backyard of their home in the city of Gilbert. Police and emergency responders were immediately called to the scene.

Rescuers provided first aid to the child and took him to the hospital. However, about an hour later at the hospital, he was declared dead. Despite this, some police officers who were at the scene stated that the child still showed signs of life.

Nearly five hours later, when a medical examiner arrived at the morgue, they noticed that the child was still breathing. He was then immediately transported by helicopter to another medical facility.

As a result of the doctors' efforts, the child recovered and was discharged home after completing his treatment.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the smell of marijuana was present inside the house at the time of the incident. However, the prosecutor's office has not yet filed formal charges against the boy's parents. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.