Sign language-savvy Labrador becomes internet star

·47·World
Sign language-savvy Labrador becomes internet star

A black Labrador living in the USA has gained popularity on social media for its unique ability. The dog, named Slater, learned sign language to communicate effortlessly with its hearing-impaired owner.

Its owner, American blogger Robert Haney, lost his hearing in childhood. As a result, he primarily uses sign language in daily life. Over time, Slater learned to understand his owner's hand gestures, facial expressions, and mimicry, executing commands in this exact way.

Today, the Labrador can distinguish between many signs and communicates with Robert almost wordlessly. It quickly understands not only simple commands but also various signs used in everyday life.

Videos of this dog are garnering millions of views on social media. Users praise Slater's intelligence, loyalty, and mutual understanding with its owner, recognizing it as a shining example of trust between human and animal.

LabradorSign LanguageViral VideoRobert HaneyAnimal Intelligence
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