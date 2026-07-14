A bold step in Turkey: Court issues international arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Amidst escalating political and military tensions in the Middle East, the Turkish judicial system has taken an unprecedentedly firm stance against the Israeli leadership. Istanbul's 11th High Criminal Court has decided to issue an international arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to the forceful interception of an international flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Zamin.uz presents this major court decision and the sensational details behind it.

Center of the conflict: The "Global Sumud Flotilla" humanitarian convoy

This international court decision was prompted by events involving the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which attempted to deliver medical and humanitarian aid to civilians under siege in the Gaza Strip.

The indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office strongly condemns the actions of the Israeli military forces:

Statement of charges: Israel's actions on the high seas are characterized as a clear and gross violation of fundamental norms of international law.

Instances of violence: Cases of forced interception of vessels, violent arrests of peaceful activists and doctors, physical abuse, and treatment degrading human dignity have been documented.

In April of this year, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office announced an indictment against a total of 35 individuals, accusing them of the armed seizure of the flotilla vessels.

Life imprisonment and demands for millennium-long sentences

Turkish prosecutors are seeking extremely severe penalties for each of the accused. Specifically, they have demanded that each be sentenced to life imprisonment, with additional prison terms ranging from 1,102 years and 9 months to 4,596 years.

The international warrant issued by the Istanbul court charges the defendants with the following serious crimes:

Crimes against humanity and genocide; Unlawful deprivation of liberty; Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm and torture; Robbery and damage to the property of others; Illegal seizure of a vehicle.

Not just Netanyahu on the list: Who else is included?

Within the framework of this criminal case, not only the Prime Minister of Israel but almost the entire military-political elite of the state are being accused. The individuals for whom warrants have been issued include:

Benjamin Netanyahu — Prime Minister of Israel;

Israel Katz — Minister of Defense;

Yoav Gallant — Former Minister of Defense;

Itamar Ben-Gvir — Minister of National Security;

Eyal Zamir — Director General of the Ministry of Defense and other high-ranking military officials.

Israeli officials, for their part, consider these accusations completely baseless and reject them entirely. Nevertheless, this decision by the Istanbul court is expected to pose a serious obstacle to the international movement and diplomatic relations of the Israeli leadership.