17th Day of Hunger Strike: Famous Activist Calls for Education Minister's Resignation

Indian prominent social activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike in the center of Delhi for 17 days. It is reported that his health is rapidly deteriorating. The activist is demanding the resignation of the country's Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. This was reported by The Independent.

Wangchuk is supporting young people who have been protesting following the exam paper leak scandal that occurred in May. This incident affected millions of students and intensified protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The protest is being organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by 30-year-old Abhijit Dipke. The movement gained rapid popularity on Instagram, amassing 22 million followers in just a few days.

59-year-old Wangchuk continues his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar square in Delhi. According to Reuters, he is too weak to even speak. The CJP stated that as of July 14, he had lost 8.5 kilograms. On July 13, one of the protest participants fainted and was taken to the hospital.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and government officials have not yet commented on the matter.

Sonam Wangchuk is also known as the engineer who inspired the character in a famous Bollywood film. Opposition leaders are emphasizing that his life is in danger and are calling for him to end the hunger strike.

Another reason for the protests is youth unemployment and irregularities in examinations. After exam questions were leaked online, entrance exams for medical colleges, in which 2.3 million applicants participated, were canceled and later rescheduled.