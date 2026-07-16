China has created a drone-equipped vehicle for fighting forest fires

·0·World
China has created a drone-equipped vehicle for fighting forest fires

A special fire truck designed to utilize new technologies in combating forest fires has been unveiled in China. The vehicle is gaining attention for being equipped with drones that can drop water bombs.

It is reported that the vehicle has the capacity to carry 10 drones at once. When necessary, the drones can quickly take flight, reaching mountainous and forested areas that are difficult for conventional equipment to access, helping to extinguish fires at their initial stage.

Experts note that such technology plays an important role in reaching fire hotspots quickly, preventing the fire from spreading over large areas, and ensuring the safety of rescue workers.

The new invention has also sparked significant interest on social media, with many users praising it as a modern and effective solution for fighting forest fires.

Several drones are flying over a smoke-covered forest.
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

“If we die, we die together”: Wife of passenger pulled from plane recounts the incident“If we die, we die together”: Wife of passenger pulled from plane recounts the incidentToday, 18:13Heard but not seen: new monkey species discoveredHeard but not seen: new monkey species discoveredToday, 18:07Parasailing tragedy: tourist dies after falling from 30 metersParasailing tragedy: tourist dies after falling from 30 metersToday, 18:03The first hug of a soldier returning from service sparks debateThe first hug of a soldier returning from service sparks debateToday, 17:39Pipes collapse onto taxi, driver survivesPipes collapse onto taxi, driver survivesToday, 16:41Cruelty in an elevator changes the life of an autistic boyCruelty in an elevator changes the life of an autistic boyToday, 16:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12