China has created a drone-equipped vehicle for fighting forest fires

A special fire truck designed to utilize new technologies in combating forest fires has been unveiled in China. The vehicle is gaining attention for being equipped with drones that can drop water bombs.

It is reported that the vehicle has the capacity to carry 10 drones at once. When necessary, the drones can quickly take flight, reaching mountainous and forested areas that are difficult for conventional equipment to access, helping to extinguish fires at their initial stage.

Experts note that such technology plays an important role in reaching fire hotspots quickly, preventing the fire from spreading over large areas, and ensuring the safety of rescue workers.

The new invention has also sparked significant interest on social media, with many users praising it as a modern and effective solution for fighting forest fires.