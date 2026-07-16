Top-performing graduates in the UAE awarded $27,000 each

In the United Arab Emirates, eight graduates who finished school with the highest results have been awarded a cash prize of 27,000 US dollars each. This was reported by the Khaleej Times.

It is reported that the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ceremonially recognized Abir, Adam, Hessa, Ali, Abdullah, Rashid, Sheikha, and Maryam, who achieved the highest results nationwide in their general secondary education certificates.

During the award ceremony, the Ruler of Dubai congratulated the youth and expressed great confidence in them.

"We are proud of you and believe that you will make a worthy contribution to the development of the UAE in the future," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He emphasized that the country will consistently continue its work to develop the education system and create even broader opportunities for young people.

The Ruler of Dubai also expressed special gratitude to the graduates' parents and teachers, noting that family support and the dedicated work of educators play a decisive role in the success of young people.

According to the Khaleej Times, the award recipients were selected from among students who achieved the highest results across various educational streams and categories.