The baby bathed by Messi will now face him on the pitch

·0·World
The baby bathed by Messi will now face him on the pitch

The World Cup final between Argentina and Spain may go down in history not only as a clash between two powerful teams but also as the first official encounter between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. However, their acquaintance did not begin today, but 19 years ago.

In 2007, when Messi was a 20-year-old footballer just establishing himself in the Barcelona first team, Lamine Yamal was just a five-month-old baby. That day, Yamal's family won a contest organized by Barcelona, UNICEF, and the Sport newspaper, participating in a photoshoot with the players. By chance, they were paired with Messi.

In the photos taken by photographer Joan Monfort, Messi can be seen holding and bathing baby Yamal. These images were shared on social media by Yamal's father in 2024, once again capturing the world's attention.

Parents smiling at the baby bathing in bubbles.

Monfort said that Messi initially did not know how to handle the baby, but soon adapted to the situation. He called this event a "true miracle of fate."

Today, that five-month-old baby has become one of the leaders of the Spanish national team. By the age of 19, Yamal has scored 56 goals and managed to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and Euro 2024.

Thus, an unusual story that began in a photoshoot nearly two decades ago may now open a new chapter in the World Cup final.

Lionel MessiLamine YamalBarcelonaArgentinaUNICEF
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Aziza Shukhratova
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