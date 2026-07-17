Uzbek truck driver arrested in the US released on bail

An Uzbek truck driver arrested in the US following a traffic accident has been released on bail by court order. A 21-year-old college football player died as a result of the accident involving him.

The individual in question is 42-year-old Uzbekistan citizen Behzod Asrorov. According to investigation details, he placed the dashcam from his truck into his pocket after the incident. Consequently, he has also been charged with attempting to conceal or destroy physical evidence.

It has been revealed that Asrorov held the necessary license to operate a truck. However, because he does not speak English, he communicated with police officers via Google Translate. During the court hearing on July 10, he participated with the help of an interpreter. The court decided to release him on bail, provided he wears an electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

According to the driver's lawyer, Asrorov had been working for a trucking company in the US for nearly a year. The name of the company has not been disclosed.

The prosecutor's office stated that additional charges may be filed against him once the results of the toxicological examination are ready.

The victim of the accident was 21-year-old Tobias Forsythe, a member of the UMass Lowell college football team.

According to reports, Behzod Asrorov moved to the US in 2024 through the green card program.

Following this incident, debates regarding the review of licensing procedures for truck drivers in the US have intensified. US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy emphasized that drivers who do not speak English should not be permitted to operate trucks.

President Donald Trump also commented on the incident, noting the necessity of prioritizing American professionals in the trucking industry.