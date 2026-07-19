Lamine Yamal spotted with his girlfriend in New York ahead of the final

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, Spanish national team footballer Lamine Yamal was spotted in New York with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia.

In a video circulating on social media, Yamal and Ines Garcia can be seen purchasing food from a street vendor selling halal meals. Users who watched the video are actively discussing the sighting.

Yamal is currently one of the most talked-about players on the Spanish national team. His off-field appearances ahead of the final are also drawing significant interest from fans.

Spain will face Argentina in the decisive match. Yamal is viewed as one of his team's main hopes in this encounter.