Lamine Yamal spotted with his girlfriend in New York ahead of the final

·0·World
Lamine Yamal spotted with his girlfriend in New York ahead of the final

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, Spanish national team footballer Lamine Yamal was spotted in New York with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia.

In a video circulating on social media, Yamal and Ines Garcia can be seen purchasing food from a street vendor selling halal meals. Users who watched the video are actively discussing the sighting.

Yamal is currently one of the most talked-about players on the Spanish national team. His off-field appearances ahead of the final are also drawing significant interest from fans.

Spain will face Argentina in the decisive match. Yamal is viewed as one of his team's main hopes in this encounter.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Smoke Reaches the US: Trump Threatens Additional Tariffs Over Canadian SmokeSmoke Reaches the US: Trump Threatens Additional Tariffs Over Canadian SmokeToday, 12:47Road collapses in Baltimore, USA, car falls into water-filled sinkholeRoad collapses in Baltimore, USA, car falls into water-filled sinkholeToday, 12:37Lamine Yamal promises not to shave for a month if Spain becomes championLamine Yamal promises not to shave for a month if Spain becomes championToday, 05:55Endangered tapir calf shown to the public for the first time in Płock, PolandEndangered tapir calf shown to the public for the first time in Płock, PolandToday, 05:51Traffic police officer in China surprises tourist by speaking KazakhTraffic police officer in China surprises tourist by speaking KazakhToday, 05:44Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental houseTwo sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental houseToday, 00:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?