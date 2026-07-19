Uzbek woman who fell from the 3rd floor in Turkey returned to her homeland

·0·World
Uzbek woman who fell from the 3rd floor in Turkey returned to her homeland

An Uzbek citizen who suffered an accident in the city of Bursa, Turkey, has been brought back to our country. This was reported by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul.

It is reported that the citizen, Z.N., had traveled to Turkey for work when she suffered an accident, falling from the third floor of a residential building. As a result, she sustained various bodily injuries.

Immediately after the incident, the victim received emergency medical care and was hospitalized. Necessary medical treatments were carried out under the supervision of doctors.

According to the Consulate General, our compatriots living in Bursa, upon learning of the incident, united and organized volunteer shifts. They actively participated in ensuring the citizen's treatment, care, and needs.

Furthermore, through the cooperation of the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul and the Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the necessary organizational work was carried out, and the citizen was successfully returned from Turkey to Uzbekistan.

Officials expressed sincere gratitude to the Uzbek volunteers in Bursa who demonstrated an example of humanity and solidarity, as well as to the "Society for the Protection of the Rights of Uzbek Women" for their selfless assistance.

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