A tragic love story is hidden behind the cute pictures on “Love is...” chewing gum

·0·World
A tragic love story is hidden behind the cute pictures on “Love is...” chewing gum

The “Love is...” chewing gum is remembered by millions for the small pictures inside its wrappers. The characters of the boy and girl in these drawings were not just a simple commercial idea, but were born out of the love between Kim Casali and her husband, Roberto.

In the late 1960s, Kim used to draw small pictures on napkins for Roberto. They featured short, simple thoughts about love and the two characters. Over time, these sketches turned into “Love is...” comics and became popular in various countries.

However, this story also has a tragic side. In 1975, Roberto was diagnosed with terminal cancer. To spend more time with her husband, Kim entrusted the drawing of the comics to another artist.

Roberto passed away at the age of 31. He and Kim had previously preserved his genetic material. As a result, a year and a half after Roberto’s death, Kim gave birth to a son. This event shocked many people at the time.

The "Love is..." inscription on a red background, with a photo of the couple and the cartoon characters.

Kim Casali passed away at the age of 55. But the “Love is...” characters she created lived on. Later, the Intergum company popularized them through chewing gum, and these images became one of the most recognizable symbols of love.

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