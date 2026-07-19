Tourists come face-to-face with a giant grizzly bear

In the U.S. state of Alaska, a simple hike turned into an unexpectedly dangerous situation for three tourists. They suddenly came face-to-face with a giant grizzly bear on a mountain trail. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the Anan Creek Wildlife Observatory area. As the tourists were rounding a bend, they encountered a grizzly bear nicknamed "Scuba Sue." The bear was searching for salmon that were expected to arrive in the river at that time.

The tourists stated that they followed the safety rules provided by park rangers, speaking to the bear in a calm voice without panicking, and slowly backing away to clear a path for it.

"We were terrified. But remembering the advice given by the rangers, we tried to remain calm," said tourist Tanya Thompson.

After a few minutes of tension, the grizzly bear continued on its way without harming the people.

Dr. Michelle Lynn Taller noted that because salmon are arriving in the river later than usual this year, bears are hungry, which could make such encounters even more dangerous.

Experts from the U.S. National Park Service recommend that in such situations, one should not run, avoid sudden movements, speak to the bear in a calm voice, and give it space whenever possible.