Rooney keeps his promise: He did the "Viking row" on the Hudson...

·1·World
Rooney keeps his promise: He did the "Viking row" on the Hudson...

Former Manchester United and England national team striker Wayne Rooney fulfilled a promise he made after losing a bet involving Erling Haaland. He got into a boat on the Hudson River in New York and replicated the "Viking rowing" movement made famous by Norwegian fans.

However, it wasn't easy: the former footballer jokingly said he felt like he had pulled a muscle in his leg during the process.

How did the bet start?

During the World Cup, Rooney expressed his disbelief that Norway would reach the quarterfinals, promising to row on the River Mersey if they did. Erling Haaland remembered the former player's words and demanded he keep his promise.

For context: the condition was not just about Norway defeating Brazil, but specifically about the team reaching the quarterfinals.

Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Haaland scored both goals, leading his country to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in history.

The Hudson chosen instead of the Mersey

Rooney had initially said he would fulfill his promise on the River Mersey in England. However, since he was in New York for the World Cup final, the challenge was organized on the Hudson River.

He was accompanied by BBC pundits Micah Richards and Joe Hart. While Richards played the drums and shouted through a megaphone to create a "Viking" atmosphere, Rooney rowed the boat.

During the process, the former striker joked:

"I think I pulled my hamstring," he said.

Nevertheless, he completed the challenge and even sent a special video message to Haaland.

How did "Viking rowing" become popular?

The Norwegian fans' "Viking rowing" movement became one of the most popular flash mobs of the 2026 World Cup. Participants sit in lines on the ground or in the stands and perform a synchronized rowing motion as if they are steering a Viking ship.

After the Norwegian players defeated Senegal 3-2 to reach the playoffs, they repeated this movement on the pitch with the fans. Later, the flash mob even reached Times Square in New York.

Where did Norway's run end?

Norway faced England in a historic quarterfinal match. In a game that remained tied during regulation time, Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal in extra time, securing a 2-1 result for the English.

Despite the defeat, the Norwegian team was welcomed home as heroes. More than 100,000 fans gathered for events in Oslo, and the team performed another mass "Viking rowing" ceremony.

Norway didn't win the trophy, but they managed to get oars into Rooney's hands. That's how football bets go: sometimes they are settled in the middle of a river, not on the scoreboard.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Tourists come face-to-face with a giant grizzly bearTourists come face-to-face with a giant grizzly bearYesterday, 21:03Seven-year-old girl found alive after three days at seaSeven-year-old girl found alive after three days at seaYesterday, 20:40Crocodile attacks boy standing by the riverCrocodile attacks boy standing by the riverYesterday, 19:07Golf cart ride turns into a tragedy: 4 tourists involved in an accidentGolf cart ride turns into a tragedy: 4 tourists involved in an accidentYesterday, 16:56Two-hour shootout occurred on the Pakistan-India borderTwo-hour shootout occurred on the Pakistan-India borderYesterday, 16:28Activist forcibly hospitalized in India after 20-day hunger strikeActivist forcibly hospitalized in India after 20-day hunger strikeYesterday, 16:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time