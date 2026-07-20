Rooney keeps his promise: He did the "Viking row" on the Hudson...

Former Manchester United and England national team striker Wayne Rooney fulfilled a promise he made after losing a bet involving Erling Haaland. He got into a boat on the Hudson River in New York and replicated the "Viking rowing" movement made famous by Norwegian fans.

However, it wasn't easy: the former footballer jokingly said he felt like he had pulled a muscle in his leg during the process.

How did the bet start?

During the World Cup, Rooney expressed his disbelief that Norway would reach the quarterfinals, promising to row on the River Mersey if they did. Erling Haaland remembered the former player's words and demanded he keep his promise.

For context: the condition was not just about Norway defeating Brazil, but specifically about the team reaching the quarterfinals.

Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Haaland scored both goals, leading his country to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in history.

The Hudson chosen instead of the Mersey

Rooney had initially said he would fulfill his promise on the River Mersey in England. However, since he was in New York for the World Cup final, the challenge was organized on the Hudson River.

He was accompanied by BBC pundits Micah Richards and Joe Hart. While Richards played the drums and shouted through a megaphone to create a "Viking" atmosphere, Rooney rowed the boat.

During the process, the former striker joked:

"I think I pulled my hamstring," he said.

Nevertheless, he completed the challenge and even sent a special video message to Haaland.

How did "Viking rowing" become popular?

The Norwegian fans' "Viking rowing" movement became one of the most popular flash mobs of the 2026 World Cup. Participants sit in lines on the ground or in the stands and perform a synchronized rowing motion as if they are steering a Viking ship.

After the Norwegian players defeated Senegal 3-2 to reach the playoffs, they repeated this movement on the pitch with the fans. Later, the flash mob even reached Times Square in New York.

Where did Norway's run end?

Norway faced England in a historic quarterfinal match. In a game that remained tied during regulation time, Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal in extra time, securing a 2-1 result for the English.

Despite the defeat, the Norwegian team was welcomed home as heroes. More than 100,000 fans gathered for events in Oslo, and the team performed another mass "Viking rowing" ceremony.

Norway didn't win the trophy, but they managed to get oars into Rooney's hands. That's how football bets go: sometimes they are settled in the middle of a river, not on the scoreboard.