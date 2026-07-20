Young people are washing their faces with Starbucks coffee to prove their wealth

Another unusual trend is gaining popularity on Indian social media. To demonstrate their wealth, young people and bloggers are posting videos of themselves rubbing expensive Starbucks coffee on their faces instead of drinking it.

In the circulating clips, some splash the coffee directly from the cup onto their faces, attempting to portray this as a symbol of a luxurious lifestyle. They believe that being able to waste expensive brand-name products is a sign of financial capability.

However, this trend is being harshly criticized by many internet users. Most view it not as a display of wealth, but as senseless waste done for attention and yet another meaningless trend on social media.