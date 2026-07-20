Unrest erupts in Buenos Aires following Argentina's defeat

Unrest broke out in the center of Buenos Aires after the Argentina national team lost to Spain in the World Cup final. This was reported by the La Nación newspaper.

According to reports, during a mass gathering organized at the Obelisk square in the capital, some fans began throwing glass bottles and stones at law enforcement officers. Due to the escalating situation, police were forced to intervene.

To quell the unrest, police used tear gas and water cannons. At least three people were injured in the clashes, and 15 individuals were arrested.

It is noted that law enforcement agencies brought the situation under control within a short time. An investigation into the disturbances is currently underway.