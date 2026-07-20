Saudi Arabia introduces 1-year multiple-entry Umrah visa

In an effort to provide convenience for pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced a new multiple-entry Umrah visa valid for 365 days (1 year) from the date of issuance. Holders of this visa are granted the opportunity to stay in the Kingdom for a total of up to 90 days throughout the year and can enter and exit multiple times.

Zamin.uz presents the regulations, terms of use, and opportunities created for pilgrims from Uzbekistan regarding the new visa.

How is the 90-day period calculated?

The 90-day stay limit set for the new multiple-entry visa is calculated on a cumulative basis. This means that:

Each time a pilgrim visits Saudi Arabia, the number of days spent there is deducted from the total 90-day limit.

Until the limit is exhausted, the pilgrim can enter and exit the Kingdom multiple times throughout the year.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah: "This visa increases flexibility in planning trips and supports the integration of digital and practical services throughout the pilgrim's entire journey."

3 main conditions for using the visa

To use the new visa system, pilgrims are required to strictly adhere to the following established rules:

Purchasing a service package: Before each visit, a service package must be purchased from an officially approved provider on the "Nusuk" platform. The duration of the package must not exceed the number of days remaining on the visa. Obtaining a permit via "Nusuk": Entry to Saudi Arabia is permitted only after the pilgrim has processed an official Umrah permit through the "Nusuk" application before arrival. Temporary deactivation and reactivation of the visa: The one-year visa is temporarily deactivated each time the pilgrim leaves Saudi Arabia. Once the pilgrim fulfills the above conditions and obtains a new Umrah permit, the visa is automatically reactivated.

Brief overview of the new Umrah visa

Indicator Details Validity period 365 days (1 year) Maximum stay 90 days in total (cumulative) Restricted period Not valid during the annual Hajj season (for 2 weeks) Visa fee Not yet announced by Saudi officials Official platform "Nusuk" mobile application and website

Opportunities available for Uzbekistanis

For information, Saudi Arabia launched the option for citizens of Uzbekistan and other countries in Central Asia to obtain an online visa (e-Visa) starting August 6, 2023.

Currently, Uzbekistanis can independently process tourist and Umrah visas online and travel to Saudi Arabia.