King Charles III has appointed Andy Burnham as the new British Prime Minister

·1·World
King Charles III has appointed Andy Burnham as the new British Prime Minister

The head of government has changed in Great Britain. King Charles III has appointed the new leader of the Labour Party, Andy Burnham, as the country's Prime Minister. He replaces the outgoing Keir Starmer.

Within the first hours of taking office, Burnham stated that the policy of providing aid to Ukraine would remain unchanged. He also held one of his first international phone calls with US President Donald Trump.

Starmer's two-year term comes to an end

Keir Starmer announced his intention to step down as leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister on June 22. He continued to perform his duties until a new leader was elected and officially submitted his resignation to the King on July 20.

Following this, Charles III received Andy Burnham at Buckingham Palace and invited him to form a new government. Thus, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester became the seventh Prime Minister of Great Britain in the last decade.

Aid to Ukraine will continue

The new Prime Minister also revealed one of his first foreign policy priorities. Burnham said he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey that London's stance toward Kyiv remains unchanged.

"I will make it clear to President Zelenskyy today that there has been no change. I support him one hundred percent, just as Keir Starmer did," Burnham said.

The politician had previously stated that Britain would continue to provide military and political support to Ukraine and remain committed to its NATO obligations and strategic relations with the US.

First conversation was with Trump

According to reports, Burnham held his first international phone call as Prime Minister with US President Donald Trump. It is reported that the discussion covered cooperation between the two countries, as well as security and energy issues.

The new Prime Minister invited Trump to the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Manchester in 2027. This signals Burnham's intention to maintain close dialogue with Washington in his foreign policy.

What are Burnham's first tasks?

In his first speech at Downing Street, Andy Burnham identified mitigating the cost-of-living crisis, devolving more powers to the regions, and reforming public services as his primary goals.

He has also begun forming his new cabinet. John Healey has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary, while Shabana Mahmud remains in her position as Home Secretary.

The initial decisions of the Burnham government are aimed at reducing economic pressure in the country and redefining the political direction of the Labour Party following the Starmer era. The most important foreign policy signal has already been sent: British aid to Ukraine will continue under the new Prime Minister.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Zelenskyy Issues StatementMassive Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Zelenskyy Issues StatementYesterday, 23:32Saudi Arabia Introduces 1-Year Multiple-Entry Umrah VisaSaudi Arabia Introduces 1-Year Multiple-Entry Umrah VisaYesterday, 23:25Food delivery courier unexpectedly becomes a famous writerFood delivery courier unexpectedly becomes a famous writerYesterday, 21:23Unrest erupts in Buenos Aires following Argentina's defeatUnrest erupts in Buenos Aires following Argentina's defeatYesterday, 20:05Common medication turned a woman's body blueCommon medication turned a woman's body blueYesterday, 18:16Saudi Arabia Announces Important News for Umrah PilgrimsSaudi Arabia Announces Important News for Umrah PilgrimsYesterday, 17:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?