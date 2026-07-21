King Charles III has appointed Andy Burnham as the new British Prime Minister

The head of government has changed in Great Britain. King Charles III has appointed the new leader of the Labour Party, Andy Burnham, as the country's Prime Minister. He replaces the outgoing Keir Starmer.

Within the first hours of taking office, Burnham stated that the policy of providing aid to Ukraine would remain unchanged. He also held one of his first international phone calls with US President Donald Trump.

Starmer's two-year term comes to an end

Keir Starmer announced his intention to step down as leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister on June 22. He continued to perform his duties until a new leader was elected and officially submitted his resignation to the King on July 20.

Following this, Charles III received Andy Burnham at Buckingham Palace and invited him to form a new government. Thus, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester became the seventh Prime Minister of Great Britain in the last decade.

Aid to Ukraine will continue

The new Prime Minister also revealed one of his first foreign policy priorities. Burnham said he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey that London's stance toward Kyiv remains unchanged.

"I will make it clear to President Zelenskyy today that there has been no change. I support him one hundred percent, just as Keir Starmer did," Burnham said.

The politician had previously stated that Britain would continue to provide military and political support to Ukraine and remain committed to its NATO obligations and strategic relations with the US.

First conversation was with Trump

According to reports, Burnham held his first international phone call as Prime Minister with US President Donald Trump. It is reported that the discussion covered cooperation between the two countries, as well as security and energy issues.

The new Prime Minister invited Trump to the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Manchester in 2027. This signals Burnham's intention to maintain close dialogue with Washington in his foreign policy.

What are Burnham's first tasks?

In his first speech at Downing Street, Andy Burnham identified mitigating the cost-of-living crisis, devolving more powers to the regions, and reforming public services as his primary goals.

He has also begun forming his new cabinet. John Healey has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary, while Shabana Mahmud remains in her position as Home Secretary.

The initial decisions of the Burnham government are aimed at reducing economic pressure in the country and redefining the political direction of the Labour Party following the Starmer era. The most important foreign policy signal has already been sent: British aid to Ukraine will continue under the new Prime Minister.