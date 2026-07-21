Cat found alive after being trapped under rubble for a month

·0·World
Cat found alive after being trapped under rubble for a month

Nearly a month after a powerful earthquake struck Venezuela, rescuers have pulled a cat alive from the rubble. Despite the aftermath of the tragedy, this event has become a symbol of hope for the local population.

It is reported that the cat was found on July 18 during search operations at a destroyed residential complex in La Guaira state. Volunteer rescuer Andres Carvajal stated that the cat had hidden deeper into the building out of fear.

According to him, the cat was first given food to facilitate its rescue. The animal, weakened by hunger, cautiously approached and began to eat. After that, the rescuers brought it to safety.

The rescued cat was placed under the care of veterinarians and received first aid. It is planned to be sent to an animal shelter later.

Volunteer rescuers noted that finding a living creature among the ruins has given people hope against the backdrop of the severe tragedy.

As a reminder, more than 5,200 people died as a result of two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela in succession on June 24. According to official data, more than 16,000 people were injured, hundreds of buildings were destroyed, and thousands of residents were left homeless.

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