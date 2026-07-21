Quadruplets sharing a single placenta born healthy in Australia

A pregnancy considered extremely rare and high-risk by doctors has concluded successfully in Australia. On July 14, 34-year-old Jenitar Na'amoana gave birth to quadruplet girls who shared a single placenta. This was reported by BBC.

It is reported that the babies were born via cesarean section at 28 weeks and 4 days of gestation. They are monozygotic, meaning they were formed as a result of a single fertilized egg splitting into four embryos. Experts note that such a case occurs in one out of every 15 million pregnancies.

The mother and her husband, Jortam, said they were very surprised when they heard they were expecting quadruplets. According to obstetrician Alexa Bendall, who monitored the pregnancy, the woman was hospitalized from the 25th week and kept under constant supervision because such a pregnancy is extremely high-risk.

"Our main goal was to carry the pregnancy to at least 28 weeks. Today, the birth of four healthy baby girls is a great joy for all of us," she said.

The girls were named Emily, Harriet, Catherine, and Alexa, in honor of the doctor. For now, they will remain under medical supervision in the neonatal intensive care unit until they reach full term. Experts have stated that the condition of the babies is good.

The family already has several other children ranging from one to ten years old. To meet the needs of their growing family, Jenitar Na'amoana has launched an online fundraising campaign to purchase a van with at least 10 seats. So far, more than 37,000 Australian dollars have been raised through this initiative.

Doctors note that a naturally conceived quadruplet pregnancy is a very rare occurrence, observed in one out of every 700,000 births on average. For this reason, this birth in Australia is being evaluated by medical experts as another rare phenomenon.