Horror at the coffee shop: motorcycle hits a customer (video)

A traffic accident involving a motorcycle occurred in the city of Kocaeli, Turkey. The driver lost control, causing the motorcycle to crash into a roadside coffee shop. As a result of the powerful impact, a customer sitting inside was struck by the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

This was reported by the Haber publication.

Medical and law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene immediately. After receiving first aid, the victim was taken to the hospital. Relevant authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.