Trump imposes 50 percent tariff on Canadian goods

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing an additional 50 percent tariff on a large portion of goods imported from Canada. According to the White House, the new tariffs will take effect on August 19.

The restrictions cover products such as wine, hockey sticks, and cement. However, energy resources, potash fertilizers, fish, and critical minerals are exempted from the tariffs.

Which products are subject to the new tariffs?

According to the Associated Press, the new measures could affect the majority of products imported from Canada to the US.

In a statement, the White House specifically mentioned the following among the goods subject to the tariffs:

wine and other alcoholic products;

hockey sticks;

cement;

other types of industrial and consumer goods.

Meanwhile, exemptions remain in place for certain sectors considered vital to the US economy. Energy sources, potash fertilizers, fish products, and critical minerals will not be subject to the new tariffs.

The White House explains the reason for the decision

The US administration explained the decision as a response to Canada's "discriminatory treatment" of American products.

The White House relied on the Tariff Act of 1930. This law allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on partner countries that apply unfair trade restrictions against American goods.

Reuters noted that this is the first time this legal mechanism has been used in nearly a century.

"President Trump is addressing the imbalances caused by Canada's discriminatory treatment of American trade and leveling the playing field for key US exports," the White House statement said.

The administration identified automobiles, alcohol, and dairy products as priority areas for American exports.

Canada expresses readiness for negotiations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to the new tariffs by emphasizing that Ottawa supports free and fair trade.

According to him, the Canadian government is ready to continue negotiations with the Trump administration on unresolved trade issues.

"Canada is ready to work actively with the US to resolve outstanding issues in the interests of all our citizens," Carney said.

The Canadian leader noted that the trade conflict is also affecting the costs for families in the US. Because high import tariffs are added to the final product price, some goods may become more expensive for consumers.

Trump's tariff policy continues

In April 2025, Donald Trump imposed a 10 percent baseline tariff on goods imported from more than 180 countries.

At the same time, higher "reciprocal tariffs" have been set for dozens of US trading partners. These decisions increased tensions in international markets and prompted a number of countries to initiate negotiations with Washington.

However, in February 2026, the US Supreme Court ruled some of the Trump administration's tariffs illegal. The court concluded that the president had exceeded his authority by using the law on emergency economic powers.

New trade conflict may escalate

The latest tariffs against Canada could further complicate trade relations between Washington and Ottawa.

After August 19, the key issue will be how the new tariffs affect product prices, companies in both countries, and the expenses of ordinary consumers. Attention will now turn to the Canadian government's retaliatory measures and whether the parties can reach an agreement through negotiations.