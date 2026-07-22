The world's most beautiful word has been selected for the first time

·1·World
The world's most beautiful word has been selected for the first time

For the first time in history, an international panel of experts has identified the most beautiful word in the world. The word "Kaitiakitanga", from the language of New Zealand's indigenous Maori people, was chosen as the winner. This was announced by the language learning platform Babbel.

It is reported that the word "Kaitiakitanga" does not have an exact equivalent in Uzbek or many other languages. It signifies a person's responsibility toward nature, the duty to protect the environment, and the obligation to pass it on safely to future generations.

According to the Maori worldview, humans are not the owners of nature. Instead, they are an integral part of it and are considered guardians responsible for its protection.

The organizers of the competition noted that in selecting the winner, they considered not only the word's beautiful pronunciation but also its meaning, cultural significance, and relevance in today's world.

To determine the winner, the Babbel team analyzed social media, language forums, and various discussions. The final decision was made by an international jury consisting of linguists and cultural experts.

A total of 223 words from over 75 languages participated in the competition.

The most popular words that reached the final include:

  • Saudade (Portuguese) — a deep longing for something lost or unattainable.

  • Ikigai (Japanese) — a purpose and reason for living that motivates a person every day.

  • Hiraeth (Welsh) — a deep longing for a home or place to which one cannot return.

  • Ubuntu (Zulu) — the idea of humanity, mutual respect, and togetherness.

  • Luftmensch (Yiddish) — an idealist who lives more by ideas and dreams than by material wealth.

The organizers stated that the main goal of this competition is to showcase the richness of world languages and cultures, as well as to demonstrate how some words embody unique concepts that are difficult to express in other languages with just a single word.

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