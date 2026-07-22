It has been revealed that the war with Iran has cost the US $37.5 billion

·0·World
It has been revealed that the war with Iran has cost the US $37.5 billion

The US military conflict with Iran has cost Washington approximately $37.5 billion so far. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to him, costs have increased by nearly $8 billion since the last estimate in May. Hegseth warned that if Congress does not quickly approve additional funding, the Pentagon will be forced to cut military training programs.

Pentagon is requesting another $87 billion

Pete Hegseth asked Congress to allocate an additional $87 billion for the US Department of Defense.

It is planned that $67 billion of this amount will be directed toward ongoing military operations in the Middle East. The remainder could be spent on replenishing weapons stockpiles, repairing military equipment, and maintaining the combat readiness of troops.

"If lawmakers do not increase funding immediately, we will be forced to cut military training," Hegseth said.

His statement came as strikes between the US and Iran continued for the tenth consecutive day.

Military spending has risen sharply in one month

In estimates released in May, the cost of operations related to Iran was nearly $8 billion lower than the current figure.

According to the Secretary of Defense, the costs of defending against missile and drone attacks, conducting airstrikes, maintaining troops in the region, and replenishing expended ammunition stocks are driving a rapid increase in expenses.

However, the $37.5 billion figure is currently an estimate provided by Hegseth, and a full financial report on the operations has not been disclosed.

Three American soldiers killed

The Senate hearing was held after three American service members were killed in the Middle East. This incident is considered one of the most severe stages of the conflict for the US.

On Monday, American forces carried out further strikes on Iranian facilities. Tehran responded with attacks against the US and its allies in the region.

Hegseth began his speech by saying:

"We are living in a dangerous world."

He emphasized that the situation requires firm and swift decisions from the Pentagon and Congress.

Protesters interrupted the meeting several times

The hearing in the Senate did not proceed peacefully. The meeting was interrupted several times due to the shouting of protesters.

They chanted slogans demanding an end to US military actions in Iran and the Middle East. The meeting continued after security personnel restored order.

These protests demonstrated that debates within the American public regarding the impact of the war on human lives and the state budget are intensifying.

Military budget could reach record levels

In April, the White House requested $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon for the upcoming fiscal year.

If this proposal is approved, US military spending will reach the highest level in the country's recent history. Now, the additional funds requested for the conflict with Iran could further increase the pressure on the budget.

Congress faces two main issues: allocating additional funds to continue military operations and assessing the long-term consequences of the ever-increasing costs.

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