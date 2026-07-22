Who is the woman chosen by Omar Borkan? Interesting facts about Yasmine

The personal life of Omar Borkan Al Gala, once famous as the "most handsome Arab in the world," has been as widely discussed as his appearance. The model, who is in the spotlight of millions of fans, captured the heart of fashion designer Yasmine Oweidah.

Although some internet users judged Yasmine as "not a match" for Omar, she is not only a woman of unique beauty but also a businesswoman who has found her place in the fashion industry.

How did Omar Borkan become famous?

Omar Borkan Al Gala was born in Iraq and raised in Dubai. After finishing school, he studied hotel management and simultaneously pursued a modeling career.

He became known to the whole world in 2013. At that time, reports circulated on the internet and in foreign media that Omar had been expelled from an event in Saudi Arabia for being "too handsome."

Although the official details of this event are interpreted in various ways, it was this story that made Omar internationally famous. He was invited to interviews, appeared in fashion magazines, and began to be called the "most handsome Arab in the world" by fans.

Who is Yasmine, who captured his heart?

After Omar achieved fame, he began a relationship with Yasmine Oweidah. Yasmine was born in the US state of Pennsylvania and has been interested in fashion and clothing design since childhood.

To realize her dream, she studied clothing design at a fashion institute in Paris. Later, she began creating dresses that combine Eastern style with modern design.

Although Yasmine became widely known due to her relationship with Omar, she has an independent creative career and her own business.

Marriage and family life

Omar and Yasmine decided to get married in 2015. A year later, they had a son.

The couple's photos, which circulated on social media, aroused the interest of many fans. However, Yasmine's appearance also faced groundless criticism from some internet users.

Many expressed the opinion that because of his fame and appearance, Omar "should have chosen a different woman." But such assessments did not take into account Yasmine's personality, talent, and the relationship between the couple.

What happened after the news of the divorce?

In 2018, reports appeared that Omar and Yasmine had divorced. They did not explain the reasons for the breakdown of their relationship to the public in detail.

For this reason, various speculations spread on social media. While some fans were saddened by the news, others did not hide their happiness that Omar was single again.

Later, information also spread that the couple had reconciled. It was said that they lived in Vancouver for some time and then moved to Dubai.

Yasmine is not just the wife of a famous model

Yasmine Oweidah has not limited herself to being a public figure whose appearance is discussed. She has developed her own brand as a designer and entrepreneur.

The dresses she creates combine Eastern traditions and modern fashion elements. In this respect, Yasmine is a creative woman who has her own separate audience and clients.

Omar, meanwhile, continues his modeling and social media activities. His thick beard and unique style remain one of his main image trademarks.

The story of Omar and Yasmine once again shows that internet judgments based on appearance cannot fully reflect the true relationships between people.