Burned bodies of 7 people found in a house in Ecuador

·0·World
Burned bodies of 7 people found in a house in Ecuador

The burned bodies of seven people were found in one of the houses in the province of Cañar, located in southern Ecuador. Local law enforcement agencies have launched a large-scale investigation into the incident. This was reported by CBS News, citing country officials.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on July 28 in the town of La Tronkal. Police officers discovered the bodies of seven people inside the house. Two of them had their hands and feet bound with wire. A burned-out car was also found near the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary data, the victims are individuals between the ages of 21 and 30. Investigators do not rule out that this crime may be related to a turf war between criminal groups in the country.

Law enforcement agencies stated that inscriptions reading "Land of the Wolves" and "Wolves Active" were left on the walls of the house. It is being investigated whether these inscriptions could be linked to Los Lobos ("The Wolves"), one of the major criminal structures in Ecuador.

In recent years, the activity of criminal groups in Ecuador has sharply intensified. As the country has become one of the key points on cocaine smuggling routes, clashes between armed gangs are also increasing.

In June, the bodies of eight people were found inside plastic bags in the country's southwest. Authorities at that time also linked the incident to confrontations between rival criminal groups.

According to official statistics, over 9,200 people fell victim to violence in Ecuador throughout 2025. The country's government has introduced a state of emergency in several regions to strengthen the fight against organized crime.

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