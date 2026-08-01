Russian woman surprises everyone on social media by raising a black panther thinking it was a kitten

A Russian woman saw a small black animal left by the roadside, mistook it for an ordinary kitten, and took it home. She began feeding the animal and caring for it with affection.

Over time, it became noticeable that the animal's body and movements differed from those of an ordinary cat. That was when the woman realized the animal she was raising at home was actually a black panther.

Despite this situation, she did not abandon the panther. As time passed, a close bond developed between the woman and the animal. The panther also got along with the dog in the household and started playing with it.

Videos featuring the woman, the black panther, and the dog spread widely on social media, attracting the attention of millions of users.