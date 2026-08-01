Russian woman surprises everyone on social media by raising a black panther thinking it was a kitten

·1·World
Russian woman surprises everyone on social media by raising a black panther thinking it was a kitten

A Russian woman saw a small black animal left by the roadside, mistook it for an ordinary kitten, and took it home. She began feeding the animal and caring for it with affection.

Over time, it became noticeable that the animal's body and movements differed from those of an ordinary cat. That was when the woman realized the animal she was raising at home was actually a black panther.

Despite this situation, she did not abandon the panther. As time passed, a close bond developed between the woman and the animal. The panther also got along with the dog in the household and started playing with it.

Videos featuring the woman, the black panther, and the dog spread widely on social media, attracting the attention of millions of users.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Who is coming to Ronaldo's wedding: A sensational list leaked!Who is coming to Ronaldo's wedding: A sensational list leaked!Today, 05:24Giant Shark Off New York Coasts Amazes ScientistsGiant Shark Off New York Coasts Amazes ScientistsToday, 01:34Seven Burned Bodies Found in House, Police Investigating CauseSeven Burned Bodies Found in House, Police Investigating CauseToday, 01:15Bus overturns in Algeria, dozens of people killedBus overturns in Algeria, dozens of people killedToday, 00:55Road to Iran turns into tragedy: 14 bodies found in desertRoad to Iran turns into tragedy: 14 bodies found in desertYesterday, 23:53Trump: Both Putin and Zelensky Will Have to Make Concessions to End the War in UkraineTrump: Both Putin and Zelensky Will Have to Make Concessions to End the War in UkraineYesterday, 22:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital