A book borrowed 150 years ago in Australia has been returned to the library

·0·World
A book borrowed 150 years ago in Australia has been returned to the library

A book that was checked out for reading nearly 150 years ago in Australia has unexpectedly been returned to the library. This unusual event sparked great interest not only among the library staff but also among local residents. This was reported by the Associated Press news agency.

As reported, a man found the book titled "The Antiquities of Athens", published in 1858, while renovating his house. Considering the historical significance of the book, he handed it over to the Australian public library located in the coastal town of Kiama.

Library director Michelle Hudson noted that the institution has never before encountered a book returned after such a long period of time.

"We have never had a book this old returned to us before," she said.

According to her, if a late fee had been calculated for the overdue book, the amount would have been approximately 28,000 Australian dollars. This sum was calculated based on the old rate indicated on the inside of the book cover — 3 pence per week.

Experts were unable to determine who had borrowed the book because loan registers from the 1870s have not survived. Library staff suggest that the publication may have been checked out in 1872, shortly after the library began its operations, and was never returned.

According to the rules of that era, books were not issued to intoxicated individuals. Additionally, the number of books each family could borrow was determined by the number of literate members in the household. One book was allowed for every two literate persons.

Having been stored for several decades, the pages of the book have been damaged by moisture. For this reason, it will no longer be issued to readers for borrowing.

"We don't want to wait another 150 years for it to be returned," the library director joked.

It is reported that this rare book will be added to the local historical collection in the future and preserved as a cultural heritage item.

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