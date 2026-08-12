Shocked by the Win: How a Maryland Resident Unexpectedly Got Rich

·1·World
Shocked by the Win: How a Maryland Resident Unexpectedly Got Rich

A Maryland resident won $100,000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.

Intuition and gut feelings can sometimes radically change a person’s life. A Maryland resident became the owner of a substantial fortune in the blink of an eye thanks to a lottery ticket he bought by trusting his instincts.

Two Tickets and an Unexpected Prize

The man, who lives in Prince George’s County, described the details of the incident in an interview with Maryland Lottery officials. He stopped at the popular Wawa store in Capitol Heights and bought his regular favorite game, a “Bingo” ticket, as well as a “Scratch & Match” ticket, simply because the idea came to him.

“You know, some tickets draw you to them like a magnet. That day, the “Scratch & Match” ticket unexpectedly sparked my interest, and I decided to buy it”, the winner said.

Double Shock: The Real Surprise at Home

After returning home, the man began scratching off the protective coating on the ticket. Two instant-win symbols resembling a “bundle of money” then appeared on the screen. Looking more closely, he realized that each symbol concealed a $50,000 prize, bringing the total winnings to $100,000.

“I was in shock when I saw the first $50,000 prize. But when I realized there was another $50,000 right next to it, I was completely astonished”, he recalled.

The Winnings Will Go Toward the Family Budget and Good Causes

A subsequent official verification at a local lottery retailer left no room for doubt—the man and his wife had indeed become the winners of the $100,000 grand prize.

The family said the unexpectedly acquired funds would be used to pay accumulated utility and other bills, as well as to provide financial assistance to close relatives.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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