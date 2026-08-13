Scientists detect a mysterious black hole resembling a star

Astronomers have detected an unusual cosmic object that emits light like a star but whose energy is characteristic of black holes. The object, dubbed a “black hole star”, is the size of the entire Solar System and is located billions of light-years from Earth. This was reported in a study by an international team of scientists published in the journal “Nature”.

Scientists reportedly discovered the mysterious object while studying images of the early Universe captured by NASA’s “James Webb” Space Telescope. The object, named MoM-BH-1*, is located in the Kit constellation. According to the scientists’ calculations, it formed approximately 660 million years after the Big Bang.

Researchers initially identified the object as a massive red star. However, its energy output did not match this assumption. Calculations showed that the object was releasing 100 billion times more energy than any known star. This indicated that it possessed characteristics typical of black holes.

“We have identified a new type of astrophysical object — a black hole star,” said Rohan Naydu, a scientist at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He noted that the object “is illuminated by energy typically associated with black holes, while at the same time displaying features characteristic of classical stars.”

Computer modeling results showed that the object is not a massive star producing energy through nuclear fusion. According to the scientists’ hypothesis, MoM-BH-1 is a black hole surrounded by dense layers of gas*, and this gas makes its radiation appear similar to that of an ordinary star.

Researchers also noted that the light from MoM-BH*-1 is almost entirely red and sharply disappears beyond a certain wavelength. According to Naydu, comparing this feature with other cosmic objects known to date is extremely difficult.

Astronomers believe that if the research findings are confirmed by further observations, many of the other mysterious “Little Red Dots” identified in images from the “James Webb” Telescope may also be black hole stars.

Researchers suggest that such objects may have played an important role in the evolution of galaxies. In particular, they hypothesize that these objects may have been the early forms of the supermassive black holes that currently exist at the centers of galaxies.

According to Rohan Naydu, “black hole stars” may represent the initial stage in the formation of nearly every supermassive black hole and may also have significantly influenced the formation of stars and the subsequent development of galaxies.