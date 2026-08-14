He was 198 cm tall at age 8: Karan Singx now in the spotlight at nearly 2,5 meters!

Indian Karan Singx has been in the spotlight because of his height since childhood. At the age of 8, he made headlines with a height of 198 centimeters.

Now his height is approaching 250 cm

The 17-year-old Karan recently announced on his social media page that he is approximately 8 feet 2 inches — 250 centimeters tall.

A video showing his meeting with WWE legend Buyuk Xali sparked great interest online.

In the video, Karan Singx even appears taller than Buyuk Xali. Xali had to tilt his head upward to speak with him.

Reports say he is “still growing”

Foreign media outlets are referring to Karan Singx as a 17-year-old nearly 2,5-meter-tall young man. Some reports say that he is still growing.

Meanwhile, people are leaving various comments under his photos and videos on social media.

How much more do you think Karan Singx could grow?