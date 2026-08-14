A letter thrown into the sea 53 years ago has been found

·1·World
A letter thrown into the sea 53 years ago has been found

A letter inside a glass bottle thrown into the sea 53 years ago has been found in the U.S. state of New Jersey. The unusual discovery was made while cleaning one of the state’s marshlands, bringing childhood memories from that period back to life.

Jon Kuterma, co-founder of the Tidelands Initiative, found the tightly sealed bottle while carrying out another cleanup operation in a marsh in the Upper Township area. Inside was a humorous letter written by a 9-year-old girl named Lori Blair.

The letter, dated August 20, 1973, said that the bottle had been thrown into the sea from the shore of Second Street Beach in Ocean City. The girl wrote the letter in a childlike, humorous style, claiming that she had been kidnapped and taken to an island near the Atlantic coast.

According to her account, cruel “sponge fishermen” were forcing her to dive into shark-infested waters. At the end of the letter, she asked whoever found the bottle to return it to the home address provided. Jokingly, the girl also wrote that finding the letter might save her life.

Author found after 53 years

Kuterma, who decided to search for the author of the intriguing find, posted photos of the letter on social media. Some time later, the message reached Lori’s sister, Alison Spencer.

Alison said that Lori was only 9 years old when she wrote the letter, while she herself was 16. According to her, Lori dictated the text to her because her sister’s handwriting was neater.

After that, the sisters threw the bottle into the sea from the Ocean City shore. They could not even imagine that a letter sent as an ordinary childhood prank would be found again 53 years later.

The discovery showed that even a small letter thought to have been lost at sea for years can one day return to its owner’s life.

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