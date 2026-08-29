Trump announces "largest in history" deal with Venezuela

·1·World
Trump announces "largest in history" deal with Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of an oil deal with Venezuela, calling it "the largest in world history." He wrote about this on his Truth Social social network.

"The US has concluded an agreement with Venezuela on the largest oil deal in world history!" — Trump stated.

According to him, the agreement was developed on his instructions by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in cooperation with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez and private business representatives.

Donald Trump noted that the US has acquired a controlling stake over Venezuela's proven oil reserves of more than 65 billion barrels.

"This historic agreement will more than double America's oil reserves, significantly increase the available volume of oil for our country, and lead to a substantial drop in gasoline prices for all Americans in the coming years," — the US president said.

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