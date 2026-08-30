World's fastest amusement ride is operating in Saudi Arabia (video)

An amusement ride named Falcon's Flight has been launched in Saudi Arabia. It is being cited as one of the most extreme and impressive rides in the world. The attraction is located in the Six Flags Qiddiya City amusement park and was created for those who want stronger sensations than regular roller coasters.

The train on the ride reaches speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour. It takes passengers to a height of 160 meters and then drops them down at high speed. The total length of the track is over 4 kilometers, with part of the route passing alongside massive cliffs. This gives passengers the impression that they are truly flying.

Falcon's Flight is not just a regular ride, but an extreme experience that allows people to test their courage. At such a speed, a person might feel as if they are not moving on rails, but flying across the desert.