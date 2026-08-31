7 tourists find themselves in an unexpected situation on an escalator in Sweden (video)
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A video has spread on social media showing 7 female tourists getting confused by the direction of an escalator's movement and trying to walk up it.
According to reports, the women tried to walk against the moving escalator to get to the top for about 10 minutes.
Later, a random passerby reportedly helped them and showed them the correct escalator going up.
The incident sparked various jokes and comments on social networks.
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