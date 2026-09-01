On the occasion of the next anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the world-famous historical monument — the «Qutb Minar» (Qutub Minar) complex in the capital of India, New Delhi, was illuminated with the bright colors and national symbols of the State Flag of Uzbekistan.

The spirit of independence at the historical monument

Included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, this ancient and majestic tower was lit up at night using special lights and laser projection, coloring it in blue, white, and green to reflect the flag of Uzbekistan. Additionally, symbolic signs and images representing the independence anniversary were displayed at the center of the tower. This beautiful initiative became a vivid example of friendly diplomatic relations and high respect between the two fraternal and partner states.

Details of the illumination of «Qutb Minar» in Delhi

Indicator / Direction Details and Information Occasion State Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan Address / City New Delhi, India Historical architectural monument «Qutb Minar» (Qutub Minar) complex Status UNESCO World Heritage Site Displayed symbols Colors of the State Flag of Uzbekistan and holiday emblem Significance Symbol of Uzbekistan-India friendship ties and international respect

A cultural and historical bridge between Uzbekistan and India

The glowing of «Qutb Minar» in the colors of the Uzbek flag not only attracted the attention of locals and tourists, but also brought great pride to our compatriots abroad. Uzbekistan and India are bound by centuries-old historical, cultural, and economic ties. The projection of our country's symbol on one of the world's prominent architectural monuments indicates Uzbekistan's growing prestige in the international arena.

In your opinion, how does such a high-respect display of the Uzbekistan flag on world-famous historical monuments contribute to strengthening strategic and cultural ties between the two countries?

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