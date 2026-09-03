173 billion tons of ice melted in Greenland in one year

·0·World
173 billion tons of ice melted in Greenland in one year

Greenland's glaciers have been continuously shrinking for the past 30 years. In the latest season, the loss of the ice sheet reached an even greater scale.

According to the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, nearly 173 billion tons of ice melted in Greenland during the 2025–2026 season.

For comparison, this figure was 130 billion tons in the previous season. However, this is not the highest record in history — in 2012, Greenland's ice sheet shrank by 458 billion tons in a single season.

Experts note that the mass of the glaciers last increased during the 1995–1996 season. Since then, Greenland's ice sheet has been steadily decreasing for almost 30 years.

Expert Signe Hillerup Larsen emphasized that this situation is one of the serious consequences of global warming. According to her, rising temperatures are accelerating the melting process of the ice.

Experts warn that these changes could have consequences not only for Greenland, but for the entire world. This is because the melting of gigantic glaciers can affect the rise of the global ocean level, as well as natural processes in the ocean.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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