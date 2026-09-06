Mysterious tragedy in Istanbul: Serhat Mustafa Kılıç found dead in his apartment

·0·World
Mysterious tragedy in Istanbul: Serhat Mustafa Kılıç found dead in his apartment

A severe loss has occurred that has shaken Turkey and international film enthusiasts alike. Talented actor Serhat Mustafa Kılıç, who won the affection of millions of viewers through popular Turkish series and films, was found dead in his apartment in Istanbul. Police have launched a large-scale investigation into the mysterious death of the 51-year-old renowned artist, who had failed to contact his loved ones for several days.

3 days of silence and a grim scene in the living room: How did the incident happen?

According to information released by Turkey's famous Milliyet publication, the details of the incident unfolded as follows:

  • Cessation of contact: The 51-year-old actor had stopped answering phone calls and communicating with anyone since September 3;

  • The apartment in Nurtepe and the opened door: A concerned female acquaintance of Serhat Kılıç came to his home in Istanbul's Nurtepe district. When no one answered the doorbell, she unlocked the door with her own key and entered;

  • Heavy silence in the armchair: Inside the house, the actor was found sitting motionlessly in the living room armchair, and emergency medical services and the police were immediately notified;

  • Doctors' conclusion: The medical team that arrived at the scene confirmed that the actor had already passed away; law enforcement has currently ordered an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death.

From the Cannes podium to the "Söz" series: Serhat Kılıç's rich creative legacy

Serhat Mustafa Kılıç held a special place in Turkish cinematography with his unique charisma and high-level acting skills:

  • Grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival: The actor played a complex dramatic role in world-renowned director Nuri Bilge Ceylan's film "Winter Sleep" (Kış Uykusu). This film was awarded the top prize of the world cinema community — the Cannes Film Festival's "Palme d'Or";

  • The character Çolak in the "Söz" series: He captured the hearts of viewers not only in Turkey but also in Uzbekistan and CIS countries through his role as the villainous and extremely powerful character Çolak in the famous "Söz" (The Oath) series;

  • Master of drama and comedy: In addition, he skillfully portrayed characters such as Ergun Plak in the series "Seksenler" (The Eighties) and Salih Bozok, a close comrade of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the historical feature film "Veda" (Farewell).

Which role of Serhat Mustafa Kılıç did you like the most — the dangerous Çolak from the "Söz" series, his performance in the Cannes-winning "Winter Sleep", or his character in "The Eighties"? What are your thoughts on this unexpected tragedy? Leave your comments and condolences below!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

War in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. sinks tanker, Iran strikes with missilesWar in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. sinks tanker, Iran strikes with missilesToday, 10:01USA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi ArabiaUSA Sells $5 Billion in Precision-Guided Bombs to Saudi ArabiaYesterday, 19:36Trump speaks openly about military conflict with Iran and control of the Strait of HormuzTrump speaks openly about military conflict with Iran and control of the Strait of HormuzYesterday, 19:25Raids Shaking the Elite: NABU Launches Investigation into Prosecutor General and DeputyRaids Shaking the Elite: NABU Launches Investigation into Prosecutor General and DeputyYesterday, 18:33Unexpected silence: Ukrainian troops ordered to observe a 3-day ceasefireUnexpected silence: Ukrainian troops ordered to observe a 3-day ceasefireYesterday, 18:27Why could the jury not reach a verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who killed her 3 children?Why could the jury not reach a verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who killed her 3 children?Yesterday, 18:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer