National day of mourning declared in Kazakhstan due to military deaths

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared September 25 as a national day of mourning in the country following the deaths of servicemen in the Mangystau region. This was reported by Akorda.

The tragedy occurred on September 24 during combat-training exercises conducted by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on the Caspian Sea coast. According to preliminary data, due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions and strengthening wind, 19 servicemen were carried away by sea currents.

Initially, the Ministry of Defense reported the deaths of 9 servicemen. Later, according to updated data, the number of victims reached 12. Two more servicemen are missing, and one has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan has initiated a criminal case regarding the incident. All circumstances of the event are being investigated within the framework of the probe, and necessary expert examinations have been appointed.

Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov instructed to form a government commission to comprehensively investigate the incident. The commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Bozumbayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen and instructed to determine the causes of the tragedy and provide necessary assistance to the families of the deceased.

Due to the tragedy, some festive events planned in Aktau dedicated to City Day have also been cancelled.