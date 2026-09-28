In Turkey's 5.4 magnitude earthquake, teachers protected the children

·0·World
In Turkey's 5.4 magnitude earthquake, teachers protected the children

On September 24, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Karaköprü district of Turkey's Şanlıurfa province. The earthquake was recorded at around 10:40 AM and was also felt in other parts of the province.

During the earthquake, an alarming situation arose in kindergartens and schools as well. Security camera footage circulating on social media shows kindergarten staff running to the children to protect them.

In particular, at one of the kindergartens in the Karaköprü district, when the earthquake started, the teachers bent over the children and tried to shield them. After the earthquake stopped, the staff picked up the children in their arms and evacuated them outside the building.

Another video from a kindergarten captures staff members rushing into the rooms and leading the children to a safe place.

Videos capturing these situations spread on social media, drawing widespread attention to the actions taken by the kindergarten staff to protect the children during the earthquake.

Karaköprü districtearthquakeŞanlıurfakindergarten protection
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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