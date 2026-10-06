A Revolution in Medicine: The 2026 Nobel Prize Awarded to Pioneers of Optogenetics

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A Revolution in Medicine: The 2026 Nobel Prize Awarded to Pioneers of Optogenetics

The traditional Nobel Week has begun in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. According to information published on the official website of the Nobel Committee, the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to an international group of scientists — Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel.

The world's top science award was given to the scientists for their revolutionary breakthroughs in neurobiology and medicine "for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and the field of optogenetics."

What is Optogenetics and What Does It Offer Humanity?

The technology invented and developed by the scientists has opened a new era in medicine for treating brain and nervous system disorders:

  • Light-controlled cells: Researchers identified special proteins and ion channels activated by light and developed the mechanism for introducing them into nerve cells (neurons);

  • Precise targeting of neurons: Using the optogenetics method, scientists gained the ability to precisely activate or deactivate individual neurons in the brain of a living organism using a laser or light beam;

  • Cures for severe diseases: This discovery created an enormous practical foundation for understanding and effectively treating severe neurological problems such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, depression, and vision loss.

Prize Fund Updated: 12 Million Swedish Kronor

In 2026, the Nobel Foundation announced an increase in the financial size of the prize:

  • Record sum: The prize value across all categories (physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and the peace prize) is 12 million Swedish kronor (approximately 1.2 million US dollars);

  • Recent dynamics: The Foundation has revised the prize amount twice over the past five years. While it was 10 million kronor in 2021 and 2022, it was raised to 11 million kronor in 2023 and remained at that level through 2024–2025.

A 50-Year Secret: Who Were the Other Nominees?

According to the strict regulations of the Nobel Foundation, the names of other nominated scientists, evaluation records, and voting results for the medicine category this year have been completely classified.

These historical documents will only be made public exactly half a century later — in 2076. Meanwhile, the global scientific community is applauding the historic victory of the three researchers who paved the way to unlocking the secrets of the brain.

Nobel Prize 2026OptogeneticsKarl DeisserothPeter Hegemann
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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