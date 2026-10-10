Severe flash flood in Chile washes away cars and a bus (video)

·0·World
Severe flash flood in Chile washes away cars and a bus (video)

A flash flood triggered by heavy rains in the Las Condes district of Chile's capital, Santiago, filled streets with mud and rocks. The current swept away several cars and even a public transport bus, Emol reports.

The incident occurred on October 8 in the San Carlos de Apoquindo area. Due to heavy precipitation, water, mud, and rocks rushed down at high speed from the ravines in the foothill area. The flood damaged areas around General Blanche, Quebrada Onda, La Plaza Avenue, and El Alba Road.

According to local media, traffic was halted on some streets, and water and mud entered residential buildings, retail outlets, educational institutions, and medical facilities.

At least six people were injured as a result of the heavy rainfall, including a one-year-old child. Additionally, over a thousand people were evacuated to safe locations or received other assistance from rescuers. According to preliminary reports, no fatalities or missing persons have been reported.

Chilean authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Las Condes district. A high-level alert has also been issued in several other regions of the country due to the threat of landslides and floods.

According to local media, precipitation in the Tobalaba area reached 146 millimeters. Experts note that the heavy rain saturated the soil, causing a sharp intensification of the flow in ravines and waterways.

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