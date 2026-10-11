After US President Donald Trump's calls for a regime change in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had not appeared in the media spotlight for a day, unexpectedly delivered an official video message. Speaking from his office on Bankova Street in Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader announced that Kyiv is fully ready to join the "energy truce" with Russia initiated by Trump.

According to Zelenskyy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have already received all relevant instructions and orders not to strike Russian energy facilities.

"Good news for everyone": Zelenskyy's conditions and position

In his address published on his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy assessed Washington's initiative as follows:

Readiness for an energy truce: "Today, the President of the United States announced that an energy truce has been reached. This is good news for everyone, and it is extremely important that it becomes a reality. Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on the Russian energy sector," he emphasized;

Principle of reciprocity: The Ukrainian side hopes that this truce will not be unilateral, and that Russia, in turn, will not attack Ukraine's energy system, and that the US President will fully support this process;

Clear orders to the army: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received all the relevant orders. We are awaiting the details of America's dialogue with Russia, as well as for Vladimir Putin to do precisely what US President Donald Trump stated," added Zelenskyy.

An end to the mysterious silence: Where was the address broadcast from?

This appearance temporarily halted numerous rumors surrounding Kyiv:

Appearance from the working office: As evident from the video footage, Zelenskyy was not in a bunker or abroad as previously reported, but spoke from his residence on Bankova Street in central Kyiv;

The first step after Trump's statement: Earlier, Donald Trump made a sharp statement that "Kyiv needs a new leader who can reach a deal," after which Zelenskyy's traditional daily address failed to appear, sparking speculation about his disappearance.

Kyiv's issuance of instructions to halt attacks on Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure signifies that the Washington-Moscow agreements mediated by Donald Trump are moving into a practical phase.