In the US, a surgeon performed a robotic surgery on a patient from 56 kilometers away

An unusual surgery demonstrating the capabilities of new medical technologies has been performed in the US. A surgeon, located at a hospital 56 kilometers away from the patient, successfully operated on a cancer patient using a robotic system. This was reported by ABC News.

The event took place in the state of Florida. The 66-year-old patient was at the AdventHealth hospital in Minneola. Surgeon Vipul Patel directed the operation from the AdventHealth Celebration medical center, located approximately 56 kilometers away in the city of Celebration.

Using a robotic surgical system, he remotely maneuvered specialized instruments to perform a prostatectomy. During the procedure, another qualified surgeon was also present at the patient's side.

The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient's condition has stabilized.

Surgeon Vipul Patel noted that such technologies could increase access to complex surgical services for populations living in areas far from major medical centers in the future.

Experts believe that remote robotic surgery could open doors to new possibilities in the field of medicine.