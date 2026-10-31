In Shymkent, a woman donated a kidney to her critically ill husband

Kazakhstan's Shymkent resident named Aygul donated one of her kidneys to her husband, Nurjan, who was suffering from a serious illness. It was reported that the couple's condition is stable following the transplant performed on October 21 at City Clinical Hospital No. 1. This was reported by Otyrar.kz.

It is noted that Nurjan's health problems began in August of this year. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his workplace and experienced clinical death. Upon being rushed to the hospital, it was discovered that the man had severe kidney dysfunction. Subsequently, he was prescribed dialysis treatment.

Initially, it was planned that Nurjan's sister would be the donor. However, the results of medical examinations did not allow for this. Following this, his wife, Aygul, decided to become the donor.

After undergoing the necessary medical examinations, the couple prepared for the surgery for nearly a month. The transplant performed on October 21 was successfully completed.

According to transplant surgeon Rakhimzhan Zholdibekov, positive changes were observed in the patient's laboratory indicators after the surgery. Specifically, the creatinine level in the blood dropped to 70, and the urea level decreased to 3.5.

Currently, the condition of the donor, Aygul, and her husband, Nurjan, is stable. They are now facing a period of rehabilitation and medical supervision.