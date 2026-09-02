Great news: The limit for exporting cash currency without declaration is being raised to $10,000

The procedure for crossing customs borders is being significantly simplified for citizens, entrepreneurs, and foreign tourists leaving the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In accordance with a new presidential decree, the norm for exporting cash foreign currency without filling out a customs declaration will be increased from the current equivalent of 100 million soums to a full equivalent of 10,000 US dollars. When will this change take effect, when will a declaration be required, and how has this indicator changed in previous years?

Below we review the details of this historic decision, the changes being introduced into legislation, and its practical significance, which will make citizens' trips abroad even more convenient.

1. Major relief at the border: A jump from 100 million soums to 10,000 dollars

Another important step has been taken in our country to ensure financial freedom, liberalize currency policy, and eliminate excessive bureaucratic barriers in customs control processes.

According to the new procedure, individuals leaving Uzbekistan will be able to freely take out cash in amounts up to 10,000 US dollars (or its equivalent in other currencies) through the "green corridor" without filling out any customs declaration.

Main rule: A passenger will be required to fill out a customs declaration only if the cash amount exceeds the established $10,000 limit.

This will put an end to the hassle of excessive paperwork and wasted time at border customs posts for thousands of our compatriots heading out on travel, medical treatment, or business trips.

2. When will the law take effect? The task set before the government

In accordance with the relevant decree signed by the President on August 27, a specific deadline has been set for fully legally consolidating this new mechanism.

Implementation deadline: By the end of the current year;

Task: A bill providing for the establishment of the cash currency export norm at $10,000 must be developed and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

After that, the bill will be considered by the chambers of the Oliy Majlis and, upon official approval, will be fully put into practice.

3. Historical dynamics: The path from $2,000 to $10,000

In Uzbekistan, the rules for exporting cash currency have been gradually relaxed in recent years based on principles of openness and free markets. Looking at the evolutionary change of this indicator:

Period until September 1, 2020: Citizens and guests of Uzbekistan could take out cash equivalent to only 2,000 US dollars without a declaration. Any amount exceeding this had to be declared. From 2020 to the present: Starting September 1, 2020, the norm was set at 100 million soums. Against the backdrop of currency rate fluctuations, this amount averaged around $7,500 – $8,000. New stage: Now the limit is being firmly and strictly established at 10,000 US dollars, in line with international standards.

4. Why is this reform important? Significance for tourists and business

In international customs and financial practice (including in the European Union and a number of developed countries), the amount of $10,000/€10,000 is considered the standard threshold without a declaration.

The introduction of this procedure in Uzbekistan will:

Increase tourism attractiveness: Foreign guests will encounter uniform and understandable international-level currency rules upon entering and leaving Uzbekistan.

Improve the business environment: It provides specialists and entrepreneurs going on short-term business trips abroad with great flexibility in carrying expenses in cash.

Cut bureaucracy and corruption risks: The likelihood of checking citizens and creating artificial barriers at border crossing points will be sharply reduced.

Conclusion and public reaction

Raising the limit for taking cash out of the territory of Uzbekistan without a declaration to $10,000 is being warmly welcomed by the public as the next step in liberalizing the country's financial and customs system. This measure will not only ensure the freedom of citizens, but also significantly strengthen our country's international financial image.

In your opinion, is the $10,000 limit without declaration sufficient when traveling abroad, or should it be increased further? Do you believe this change will relieve you of unnecessary hassle at the border? Leave your thoughts in the comments!