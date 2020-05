Миссисипи Миллий гвардияси қўмондони Ўзбекистон халқига ҳамдардлик билдирди

Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, adjutant general of Mississippi, offers his condolences to the people of Uzbekistan in the wake of recent natural disasters. Bukhara experienced heavy rain and a windstorm on April 27 that caused one death and approximately 30 injured. The storm also caused a disruption of energy to over 138,000 households. The district of Syrdanya experienced a dam break on May 1, causing three deaths, 56 injured, and approximately 70,000 citizens evacuated from their homes. Locals are claiming this is the largest natural disaster in Uzbekistan since the 1966 earthquake that leveled most of Tashkent. Mississippi and Uzbekistan are paired together as part of the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. #MSNG