What are fathers responsible for before their child? 5 rules for proper upbringing and choosing the environment

If the family is the most important foundation of society, its stability directly depends on the upbringing and attention given to children. In Islamic teachings, a father's responsibility as the head of the family is determined not only by material provision, but also by direct responsibility for the child's spiritual and psychological development.

Clear understanding of these duties by every father and the full fulfillment of his child's rights is the main guarantee for the formation of a healthy generation.

5 main rights of a child over their father:

Choosing a beautiful and meaningful name: When a child is born, giving them a beautiful and noble name in terms of meaning that will not embarrass them in society is considered the father's first important task;

Teaching high manners and morality: The greatest inheritance in life is a good upbringing. It is essential to instill virtues such as honesty, respect for elders, kindness to the young, and integrity through personal example;

Creating an Islamic and spiritual environment: Ensuring a calm, educational environment in the family so that the child grows up in the spirit of healthy faith, compassion, and religious-national values;

Friendly and regular advice: Communicating with the child not in a tone of command, but like a sincere friend, explaining their mistakes correctly, and offering heartfelt, friendly advice from time to time;

Choosing righteous friends and a healthy environment: Who a child associates with determines their future. A father must create conditions for his child to find righteous friends who lead to goodness, and if the environment negatively affects the child's upbringing, he should not hesitate to move to another safe and virtuous area if necessary.

Such attention and a proper environment given to a child lay the groundwork for them to grow into a worthy person not only in the family, but in society as a whole.