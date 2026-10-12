Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business

Today, the biggest problems faced by auto repair shops, oil change stations, and workshops are the fragmentation of customer records and the difficulty of retaining regular drivers. Many mechanics still use notebooks and pens. However, over time, paper notes get lost, debts are forgotten, and drivers forget their next service date and go to other service stations.

To completely solve these problems, local developers have launched the special Bip Business mobile app for auto services, oil change stations, and workshops.

What can Bip Business do?

The app turns into a convenient, digital operations manager in the mechanic's or service owner's pocket:

Instant license plate recognition via camera: Just point the phone camera at the car license plate — the system recognizes the plate in one second, putting an end to the hassle of manual writing.

Record a service in 15 seconds: Oil changes, filters, or repair work can be marked with just a few clicks.

Automatic SMS warranty receipt for the customer: As soon as the work is completed, an official SMS is sent to the driver's phone on behalf of your service. This dramatically increases customer trust.

Customer retention system: When the due date for oil or other services arrives (for example, 5,000 – 7,000 km or 2–3 months), the app sends a reminder to both the customer and you. As a result, the driver returns precisely to you instead of going elsewhere.

Cash register and debt control: Daily revenue, completed work, and customer debts are always accurately kept on your phone.

Using it is completely free

The main advantage of the Bip Business app is that the electronic ledger, license plate scanning, and customer database management are provided to service stations for free. No upfront payment or complicated contracts are required.

In addition, service stations connected to the system will be visible on the map of the Bip driver app, gaining an additional flow of customers.

Make your work easier today!

Abandon old notebooks, don't lose your customers, and systematically control your daily income.

Download the Bip Business app and try registering your first car for free:

Download the Bip Business app (or search for "Bip Business" via Google Play / App Store)

Have questions? Our specialists will provide free assistance in installing and launching the app:

Telegram support: @bip_yordam

Contact: +998 (90) 922-48-98